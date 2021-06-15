WASKISH TOWNSHIP -- The victim in a fatal hit-and-run on Memorial Day near Upper Red Lake has been identified as 58-year-old Shaun Allen O’Malley of Kelliher.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, though law enforcement said, thanks to public tips, the driver of the other vehicle has been identified.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel received Tuesday, June 15, through a multi-jurisdictional collaboration and the assistance of members of the public, the driver of the second vehicle was identified and the vehicle used in the crash was recovered.

The crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, May 31 approximately three miles south of the community of Waskish, near Upper Red Lake.

On June 1, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office had requested the public’s assistance in identifying the person and vehicle potentially involved in a fatal hit and run.

MAP: Waskish near Upper Red Lake

Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene traveling southbound on Minnesota Highway 72. There were potentially members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash, as well as in the city of Kelliher, the initial release said.

The investigation of the crash revealed that it was an apparent hit-and-run motor vehicle crash, with only one vehicle reaming on the scene. Trunk Highway 72 was closed for several hours following the discovery of the crash to allow investigators to document and collect evidence.

The sheriff’s office disseminated screenshots from security footage of the subject and vehicle in question.

EMBED: Security Footage Images

No information regarding the identity of the other driver has been released and no additional information is available at this time, the release said. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending formal charges.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department have also assisted.