FARGO — The father of a 14-year-old middle school girl in Fargo who was the victim of a stabbing says his daughter has been declared dead, and her organs are being preserved "to try and save some lives."

Robert Paulsen said Tuesday morning, June 8, that his daughter, Jupiter Paulsen, had been declared brain dead by a doctor and tests were being completed to determine her official time of death.

Jupiter Paulsen lived in Fargo and was a student at Cheney Middle School.

Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, accused in her attack, will now face a murder charge, a Cass County prosecutor said Tuesday.

According to Robert Paulsen and court documents, Jupiter Paulsen was skateboarding from her father's house to her mother's house around 7 a.m. Friday, June 4, when she was randomly attacked.

The assailant choked the girl and stabbed her more than 20 times over the course of about 20 minutes in an attack that was caught in part on security video from a store in the area of the attack, which occurred near Party City, at 4340 13th Ave. S., in Fargo.

Kollie, who has no permanent address, was initially charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault in connection with the attack.

The Cass County State's Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that papers would soon be filed with the court to amend the attempted murder count and charge Kollie with murder.

During an appearance in Cass County District Court on Monday, June 7, a judge set bail for Kollie at $1 million, cash only.

According to court documents:

A garbage worker was driving near Party City when he saw a man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants leaning or standing over Paulsen with one hand on her nose and the other on her throat.

The man ran from the area, but police later traced him to a Walmart store about half a mile west of where the stabbing occurred.

Surveillance video from Walmart showed an individual grabbing new clothing, putting it on in a changing room and leaving without paying.

Police found discarded shoes and clothing covered in blood in the changing room.

Later, police found a man matching the description of the individual who took clothing from Walmart and identified him as Kollie.

Questioned by police, Kollie said he used methamphetamine the afternoon of June 3 and denied any role in the assault on the morning of June 4, according to court documents.

Kollie said he was walking in the area where the assault occurred but repeatedly stated he did "not recall" when asked about the incident.

Court documents state that when Kollie was told he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, he responded by saying: "attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?"

At the time of the attack on Paulsen, Kollie was on probation for a 2017 conviction for simple assault on a peace officer.

Kollie had also pleaded guilty on May 7, 2021, to discharging a firearm within city limits, possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing drug paraphernalia. For those charges, which stemmed from an incident in December, Kollie was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and 27 days in jail — though court records indicate he was released from jail as he had already served that time behind bars.

Following the June 4 attack, Jupiter Paulsen underwent surgery for her injuries, but her father said later that day it was not clear if she would completely recover from the attack.

In a Monday, June 7, update to an online fundraiser for his daughter's medical bills, Robert Paulsen said it was unlikely she would survive.

"We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes," the update said.

Paulsen told WDAY News that there will be a Walk of Honor for his daughter on Wednesday, June 9, and two services are planned, one private and one for the community, though specifics regarding the services were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.