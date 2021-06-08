AUSTIN, Minn. — The man killed Saturday, June 5, in what Austin police described as a targeted shooting was identified Tuesday, June 8, and a warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old in connection to the incident.

David Harris, 45, was killed early Saturday. He lived at the residence where the incident occurred.

Police were called to the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting with multiple victims. Police found one victim who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police confirmed there were others injured.

A warrant has been issued for Miguel Nunez Jr., of Sioux Falls, S.D., according to Austin police. Nunez is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder. He is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached, according to the release.

A criminal complaint filed in Mower County District Court Tuesday charges Nunez with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated and two counts of second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony.

It is believed that Nunez may have been injured in an altercation at the residence. He dropped his weapon on the way out, the criminal complaint states.