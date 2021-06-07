ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police said Monday morning, June 7, that the shooting death of a 28-year-old man followed a dice game that turned into a fight.

The man's identity was not released Monday morning as an autopsy by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office was expected later that day. A second 28-year-old man was injured in the incident. Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said the man was in critical but stable condition.

About 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 6, an on-duty police officer witnessed a shooting in downtown Rochester at the corner of First Avenue Southwest and Third Street Southwest.

One man was arrested by that officer. The man, identified as 22-year-old Nautica Delshaun Cox, of Robbinsdale, Minn., is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

A second man was arrested about two hours later after he was seen leaving an apartment complex in Southeast Rochester. He is identified as 28-year-old Derrick Timothy Days, of South St. Paul, Minn. He also is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Neither man was expected to be arraigned in Olmsted County District Court on Monday. Court records indicate that both men may have been on probation at the time of this incident.

Police said a group of at least five men were playing dice in the area of First Avenue and Third Street Southwest when a fist fight broke out and then shots were fired.

An officer on patrol in the area reportedly witnessed Cox firing his weapon and was able to drive his squad to the area and place Cox under arrest.

Rochester police executed multiple search warrants on Sunday at two apartments as well as a number of vehicles. Moilanen said the gun Cox allegedly used was recovered, but police have not located the gun allegedly used by Days.

The shooting is not connected to one that occurred Friday evening, June 4, in a parking lot near Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.

In that case, a 21-year-old Rochester man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by a private car. No arrests have been made in that incident.