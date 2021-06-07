ROCHESTER, Minn. — Three people were shot and one was killed in Rochester over the weekend in two shooting incidents police say appear to be unrelated.

Additionally, one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a shooting Saturday, June 5, in Austin, about 45 miles from Rochester.

As of Sunday evening, officials had not released the identities of the two people who were killed.

Two people were shot in downtown Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Third Street Southwest and First Avenue Southwest. An on-duty police officer witnessed the incident and chased the shooting suspects west.

One 28-year-old Rochester man died on the scene, and another 28-year-old Rochester man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.

As of Sunday night, Derrick Days and Nautica Cox were listed in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center as being held on charges of second-degree murder and awaiting arraignment.

Austin Police said a fatal shooting that claimed a life there appears to be a targeted incident and the general public is not at risk.

They were called to the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.

Police found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed there were others injured in the incident, according to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon.

Clennon said based on witness interviews, the victim was deliberately targeted and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending a preliminary autopsy and notification of family members.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, one person was injured in a shooting at a parking lot near Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester.

That person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Saint Marys by a private car with unknown injuries, according to Rochester Police Sgt. Rick Dahly.

The number of people involved in the MLK Park shooting is unknown, and no suspects were in custody as of Sunday evening. Witnesses reported hearing five to seven shots.