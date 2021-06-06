WOODBURY, Minn. — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed by gunfire Saturday night, June 5, near a graduation party in Woodbury.

Family identified the teenager as Demaris Ekdahl of Maplewood.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue.

“Last night’s shooting on Edgewood Avenue resulted in the tragic loss of a 14-year-old boy, and our hearts go out to his family,” Woodbury Police Cmdr. John Altman said Sunday morning. “Detectives worked tirelessly through the night investigating the case and will continue to work on developing leads.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the boy's family.

Katie Ekdahl said her nephew played football at Tartan High School in Oakdale, where he just finished his freshman year. He is survived by his parents, Trisha and Keith, and has two sisters and a brother.

He will be remembered for his smile, his interest in racing and playing sorts.

“He always told his mom he was going to the NFL,” she said.

Police initially received a call that included several people screaming, including one person crying, “Help me,” and then the 911 caller disconnected the call, according to a news release.

“Subsequent 911 calls came through that included more screaming, and some discernable information that someone had been shot,” the release states.

When officers arrived, they found 30 to 40 people in the area. They are believed to have been attending a graduation party at a nearby residence.

The boy was transported Regions Hospital in St. Paul. According to scanner traffic, the boy was shot in the back.

Several houses in the area were struck by gunfire, but all residents are believed to be unharmed, police said.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV was involved and fled the scene; a dark-colored SUV or truck also is believed to be involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Woodbury Department of Public Safety with the investigation.