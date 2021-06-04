SUPERIOR, Wis. -- New child sex assault charges have been filed against a Superior gymnastics coach, this time in St. Louis County.

George Francis Deppa, 47, faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County District Court. The charges were filed May 21, according to an extradition warrant filed in the Douglas County Clerk of Courts Office on Wednesday, June 2.

Deppa, 47, remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Friday, June 4. He faces three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of exposing genitals in Douglas County.

Deppa allegedly had sexual contact with three teen gymnastics students. Two of the students reported the contact took place on Deppa’s boat and at his home. The third victim reported the contact took place during a gymnastics lesson. A cash bond of $100,000 has been set for the Douglas County cases.

The St. Louis County charges are a result of an investigation that began in 2019, according to the complaint, and involved a victim who has a significant relationship to Deppa. The reported incidents took place at Deppa’s residence, which was in Duluth at the time, and involved the use of alcohol and pills.

The St. Louis County charges each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $40,000.

Deppa’s next court appearance on the Douglas County charges is set for July 16.