DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An inmate with ties to Detroit Lakes, Minn., has escaped his supervised release in California and is currently at-large, according to an advisory from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Robert Thomas Baca failed to report to his California agent's office following his release from the Southwest Regional Detention Center in Murrieta, Calif., on May 11, 2021, where he was being questioned on new charges. Baca's last known residence was in Ontario, Calif., but also has familial ties in Hastings, Neb., and historical ties to Detroit Lakes.

His criminal history includes: Failure to register as a predatory offender, criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, escape from custody, motor vehicle theft, and receiving stolen property.

Baca was released from custody in Minnesota on Oct. 5, 2020, and his supervision was transferred to the California Department of Corrections in San Bernardino, Calif., where he had family and a support system in place for his release.

He is 55 years old, 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds, has hazel eyes and fair skin.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections stresses that he not be confronted, and 911 be called immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts, or activities, of Baca is also asked to call 911, the Minnesota Department of Corrections Fugitive Hot Line 651-603-0026, or the investigator in charge at 651-802-4579.