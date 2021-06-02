WASKISH TOWNSHIP -- The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in identifying a person and a vehicle potentially involved in a fatal hit and run.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Monday, May 31 approximately three miles south of the community of Waskish, near Upper Red Lake.

Law enforcement believes the vehicle involved fled the scene traveling southbound on Minnesota Highway 72. There are potentially members of the public that may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the crash, as well as in the city of Kelliher, the release said.

The sheriff’s office disseminated screenshots from security footage of the subject and vehicle in question.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office by inforumdocs on Scribd

Any information can be forwarded to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 333-9111 or to the Minnesota State Patrol at (218) 683-8410. Reference Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office case No. 21009159.

No information regarding the identity of the victim has been released and no additional information is available at this time.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Minnesota State Patrol with the investigation. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division, the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Rapids Police Department have also assisted.