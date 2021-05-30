MINNEAPOLIS — Seven people in Minneapolis were reported shot, one fatally, in a string of firearm incidents overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, May 30, according to police. This continues a recent pattern of weekend violence in the city.

The shootings came just days after a second Minneapolis child died from gunshots suffered earlier, and marks another Saturday night with multiple shootings reported.

Crime Stoppers is still offering rewards for information leading to the arrests of those involved in the shooting of children, including a third who remains hospitalized.

This week’s fatal shooting occurred at about 9:04 p.m. Saturday. Police responding to reports of a shooting on the 2600 block of Upton Avenue North couldn’t find a victim, according to spokesman John Elder.

A few minutes later, a man showed up at North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He later died.

No further details were available Sunday about that shooting, which remained under investigation.

Elder detailed other overnight incidents:

About 10:49 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue South, a person was shot inside a car and taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

About 12:20 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Portland Avenue, a man inside an apartment was shot several times during a confrontation with a visitor. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

About 1:21 a.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road, a woman was shot after someone broke into her residence. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

About 3:06 a.m. Sunday on the 600 Block of Second Avenue South, a 911 caller reported a fight involving about 30 people in the lobby of a business. As officers were responding to the scene, they were told that someone at the location had been shot. The officers were met by a hostile crowd. A woman at the location was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening.

About 3:11 a.m. Sunday on the 1500 Block of Nicollet Avenue, police responded to reports of a man with serious gunshot wounds. The man, reportedly shot near Nicollet Avenue and a Highway 94 overpass, was taken to the hospital with what were deemed non-life-threatening injuries.

About 5:22 a.m., on the 2600 Block of 17th Avenue South, officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found a man who had been shot in his side. It is believed his wound is not life-threatening and that the suspect and victim may have known one another.

This weekend’s gun violence follows the well-publicized shooting of three children in separate incidents.

Six-year-old Aniya Allen was in the backseat of her family’s car on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue in north Minneapolis on May 17 when she was shot. She died May 19.

Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith was injured in a drive-by shooting May 15 while playing with friends on a trampoline near Ilion Avenue just north of West Broadway Avenue. She died Thursday.

Ten-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was shot in the head in Minneapolis while in the backseat of his parents’ car April 30 near North 34th and Morgan avenues. He remains hospitalized with critical injuries.