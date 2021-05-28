ST. PAUL -- A Red Lake man made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, May 27, on charges of aggravated sexual abuse occurring within the bounds of the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, on July 3, 2020, Descart Austin Begay, Jr., 37, knowingly engaged in a sexual act with an individual by using force, threatening and placing the individual in fear.

Begay, who was arrested on Wednesday, is charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse. Begay made his initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson. Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk of the District of Minnesota made the announcement.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan B. Gilead is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.