DULUTH — Duluth police have arrested a second suspect who they say was involved in a secondary shooting Saturday, May 22, shortly after Juamada Keller Anderson Jr., 22, was shot and killed.

Laurel Larice Ladd, 25, was arrested without incident at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, according to a news release from the police department. Police say they also found a handgun.

Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday, May 25, for Ladd and another man, Marcus Seville Morris, 31, who police also believe was involved in a shooting that happened after the fatal shooting. Police have yet to arrest Morris.

Anderson, the homicide victim, was shot in the head after a fight broke out among several people around 7 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, 17-year-old Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., was arrested shortly after. He was charged Monday in juvenile court with intentional second-degree murder.

Documents state that Morris and Ladd pursued Battees on foot. Video allegedly shows Morris pointing a handgun at Battees and firing two shots, striking a storage shed, before handing off the weapon to Ladd, according to police reports. Both men then left the scene.

The police department asks that anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Morris contact the Duluth Police Department Violent Crimes Task Force at 218-730-5050 or by calling 911.