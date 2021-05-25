PUPOSKY -- A Bloomington man is dead and a Bemidji man has been arrested after an alleged homicide on Friday, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, May 21, the Beltrami County Dispatch Center received a report of an assault occurring at a residence located in the 1000 block of Durand Drive NW in Puposky. Upon arrival, it was learned that an adult male died of homicidal violence.

The suspect, Scott Schulman, 21, of Bemidji, was arrested at the scene by Beltrami County Deputies and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on unrelated criminal charges, pending his arraignment in Beltrami County District Court, the release said.

The deceased was identified as Burgess Palmore, 53, of Bloomington. An autopsy was completed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office with the manner of death being reported as a homicide.