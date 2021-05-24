DULUTH — A 22-year-old Duluth man is dead following a shooting Saturday, May 22 , the first homicide in Duluth this year, according to a Duluth Police Department news release.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Third Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. Officers found the victim, then identified and detained a 17-year-old male suspect from Duluth. The suspect was booked at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family has been notified. Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking for the public's help in collecting additional information. To provide info, call 911 or 218-730-505 to connect to the Violent Crimes Unit.