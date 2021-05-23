DULUTH — A 22-year-old Duluth man is dead following a shooting Saturday, May 22 . This marks the first homicide in Duluth this year, according to a police news release.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Third Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. Officers found the victim, then identified and detained a 17-year-old male suspect from Duluth. The suspect was booked at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center pending a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim's name is being withheld until the family has been notified. Police did not identify the suspect Sunday.

There was one homicide in Duluth in 2020. Jordan William Carter, 31, was arrested and charged in December 2020 with unintentional second-degree murder after authorities said his claim of an accidental fall failed to account for the serious blunt-force trauma suffered by his then-fiancee's son, 3-year-old Cameron Joseph Gordon. He is free on bond.