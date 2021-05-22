MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were killed and eight injured in an overnight shootout in downtown Minneapolis, according to police.

A preliminary investigation shows that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal fight. They both pulled out guns and started shooting, police spokesman John Elder said in a statement.

At 1:59 a.m. Saturday, officers working the evening bar close in the vicinity of the 300 block of North First Avenue heard a gunshot and ran toward the sound of gunfire to find “an exceptionally chaotic scene,” Elder said.

Officers found several people lying on the ground with obvious wounds, likely from gunshots. An adult male was found dead, Elder said.

As officers triaged patients, treating those most severely injured first, they found another man dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to secure the scene and get paramedics into the area but had difficulty due to the number of people nearby, Elder said. Officers from inside and outside Minneapolis were summoned to help restore order.

Of the 10 victims shot, five are men and five are women, Elder said. Of the injured, one man is listed in critical condition and the remaining seven have non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of the injured were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center but some showed up at other hospitals across the metro.

The incident happened hours after another shooting in the city that left a man dead. Police responding to shots fired about 8:40 p.m. near 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash. A man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in one of the vehicles, and he later died, according to a statement by police.

Another man was injured in that incident and was brought to North Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

“We must come together with an unrelenting commitment to preventative work, stopping the gun violence, and bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo issued a statement saying the “brazen senseless acts of gun violence must stop.”

“The perpetrators of these crimes should never find refuge or anonymity in our communities,” Arradondo said. “Minneapolis police officers will continue to rush into harm’s way to save lives, however we need help from community leaders and residents to stand up and speak out denouncing loudly that they will not tolerate this violence as well. Our greatest strength is when we all work together to keep our city safe.”

Steve Cramer, president of mpls downtown council, said in a statement that “there are too many people in our City today who believe they can act with impunity, consequences be damned.”

“Until that changes, and our entire community rises up — family members, elected officials, business, community and faith leaders, prosecutors, judges, all of us — to say enough, we can expect this insanity to continue,” Cramer said.



