ST. PAUL -- Police arrested Nicholas Firkus on Wednesday, May 19, on suspicion of murder in the shooting of his wife, Heidi Firkus, 11 years ago in St. Paul.

Firkus, 25, was killed April 25, 2010. Nicholas James Firkus, then 27, told police that someone broke into their Hamline-Midway home in St. Paul about 6:30 a.m., and he grabbed his shotgun.

Nicholas Firkus, who is now 38, said he struggled with the intruder, the gun went off and Heidi was shot in the back at their St. Paul home. Nicholas reported he was shot in his thigh and groin, and he was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Before Wednesday, no one had been arrested in Heidi Firkus’ homicide, though police have said they never stopped investigating.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office has charged Firkus, though the criminal complaint is under seal until after his first court appearance on Thursday morning, according to a spokesman.

Information about what led to Firkus being charged wasn’t immediately available.

The St. Paul police SWAT team took Firkus into custody on an arrest warrant at his home in the 5000 block of Red Oak Drive in Mounds View about 5:05 a.m., according to police.

Police brought Firkus to police headquarters, where he was interviewed and then booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder.

Attorney Joe Friedberg, who is representing Nicholas Firkus, said he wasn’t prepared to comment Wednesday afternoon because he hasn’t seen the allegations against Firkus.

The family of Heidi Firkus, in a Wednesday statement, said they are “extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years.

“We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi,” the statement continued. “Even though we know we can’t have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth. God is honored by truth. Heidi’s life and memory is further honored by truth.”

About to be evicted

A year after Heidi Firkus died, the supervisor of the St. Paul police homicide unit said Nicholas Firkus had not been eliminated as a possible suspect. Friedburg said at the time he believed Nicholas was a “victim and not a perpetrator.”

Following Heidi’s homicide, her parents and closest friends found out that she and Nicholas Firkus were to be evicted from their home because of foreclosure the day after the shooting. They have said they are certain that Heidi would have told them if she knew they were losing their house, though her parents said Nicholas Firkus told them she did.

Police reported that nothing in the house had been packed.

Firkus’ best friends remembered her as a young woman who was an artist, who enjoyed bringing people together for dinner parties, who loved spending time outdoors and watching romantic comedies, and who lived her life with purpose.

Heidi Firkus, who graduated from Roseville Area High School in 2003 and went to the University of Northwestern in Roseville, met Nicholas at church. They served as youth group leaders and were married at the church in 2005.

More than two years after Heidi was killed, in August 2012, Nicholas Firkus remarried. The couple, who had children, divorced in 2019, according to a court record.



