They got it earlier this month in a courtroom in Seminole County, Fla., when a jury found a 61-year-old dental hygienist guilty of first-degree murder for beating and strangling of a Stillwater-area woman in 1984.

Thomas Garner, 61, of Jacksonville, was convicted May 6 by a 12-member jury and sentenced to life in prison for strangling U.S. Navy recruit Pamela Cahanes, 25, and dumping her body in an overgrown Seminole County lot.

Three of Cahanes’ sisters traveled to Florida for the four-day trial. Eileen Bergmann, of Lake Elmo, went with her granddaughter Madison Bergmann; and Jean Bourgeois of Shingle Spring, Calif.; and Annette Lindeman, of Eau Claire, Wis., attended with their husbands.

Bergmann said the moment the verdict was read — two hours after the jury began deliberating — was bittersweet.

“I know it will never bring Pam back, but it was something we had to do for her,” she said. “We would rather have Pam. There is some feeling of relief, but not closure. It will never be closed for me.”

Florida detectives used genealogical research involving DNA to track down and arrest Garner, who was a one-time Navy training classmate of Cahanes. He was arrested in Jacksonville in 2019.

Cahanes, who grew up on a dairy farm in Baytown Township and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1976, was 25 at the time of her death. She and Garner were classmates at the Orlando Naval Training Center.

‘She fought for her life’

Cahanes was found beaten and strangled in Sanford, Fla., a city near Orlando, on the morning of Aug. 5, 1984. A passing motorist spotted her body in overgrown grass outside a vacant home. She was face-down, knees bent and wearing only her underwear.

Investigators were able to get DNA samples from her body, including semen from her underwear, which matched the DNA profile of scrapings found under her fingernails. Detectives used genetic genealogical research to develop a DNA family tree that led to Garner’s arrest.

“She fought for her life,” Bergmann said of the blood found under his sister’s fingernails. “I never have seen such brutal pictures in my life. You couldn’t tell it was her neck. There was plenty of time for him to stop. Absolutely. He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Cahanes fought Garner for 8 to 10 minutes before her death, she said.

“I want him to say her name — Pamela Jane Cahanes — every day he is in prison, so he knows that she was a person,” Bergmann said. “She was a sister, daughter, godmother, aunt, friend. He seems to think he doesn’t know why he’s going to prison. Well, say her name that’s why you’re going.”

Suspect in another death

Garner also is a suspect in the murder of a woman in Honolulu in 1982, two years before Cahanes’.

Authorities said DNA from Garner matched evidence from the scene where Kathy Hicks’ body was discovered on a grassy slope along Nuuanu Pali Drive. Reports indicated Hicks, like Cahanes, had been assaulted and strangled to death.

According to Hawaii News Now, a warrant alleged Garner was in Honolulu at the same time Hicks was visiting for a softball tournament with her Delta Air Lines co-workers.

“He was there at the naval base,” Bergmann said. “It’s exactly like Pam’s — strangulation and dumped on the side of the road.”

Evidence collected from the scene was entered into a national database, which connected Garner’s DNA to the scene, Hawaii News Now reported.

“As a family, we have been forever changed,” Bergmann said. “Can I forgive him? No? Only God can forgive him. I don’t know if he has forgiveness coming.”