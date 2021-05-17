FARGO — A man who cut his throat following a verdict in a jury trial at Quentin Burdick Courthouse in downtown Fargo, 655 First Ave. N., has died, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Monday afternoon, May 17.

A witness told WDAY news that a man cut his own throat in a courtroom. The 911 call was made around 2 p.m. The witness told WDAY News the man cut his own throat after getting "bad news" from a judge.

Police and law enforcement are at the federal courthouse at this hour.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which handles security for the federal courthouse, did not off further details.

