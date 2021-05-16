OAKDALE, Minn. — Thomas Edward Humphrey, the 32-year-old St. Paul vaccine opponent who twice videotaped himself walking off with COVID-19 vaccine vials, has been charged with misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct and driving after revocation.

Oakdale police Capt. Nick Newton said Humphrey was mailed the citation Thursday, May 13, after his May 4 social media posts showed him driving to an Allina Health site for a shot, taking a vial of Pfizer that had several doses in it and then yelling at people about how the vaccine is going to kill them. Humphrey left before police got there.

Humphrey, who considers himself a sovereign citizen and touts his involvement with an anti-governmental group, recorded the theft with his phone, as well as one the next day at a CVS Pharmacy that Oakdale investigators believe is in St. Paul.

The vaccines have been deemed safe by health officials and key in the battle against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Humphrey’s videos generated hundreds of comments on his Facebook page, which has nearly 26,000 followers, and national media reports.

By Monday afternoon, the posts were either deleted or made non-public. But not before investigators had watched them.

“I’d say the biggest thing is with the stuff he posted, we had pretty much all the evidence that we needed,” Newton said.

The big unknown was the vaccine’s value, which Allina Health put at $100, Newton said.

“That was probably the hardest hang-up, trying to get them to provide a dollar amount for charging,” he said.

The video showed Humphrey going through the initial vaccination process with a nurse. After he answered several questions, he grabbed the vaccine, held it up to his phone and said, “This is what they’re poisoning everybody with.”

He stood up and yelled to others not to take the vaccine.

“This is going to kill you, I promise!” he yelled.

As he headed for the door, a nurse is heard in the video telling him several times that the vial has multiple doses in it.

In the CVS pharmacy video, Humphrey took a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a box that a worker handed him and walked out of the store, despite pleas from workers not to leave.

In an unrelated case two days after the May 4 thefts, Humphrey was arrested and booked into Anoka County Jail for obstructing legal process, operating an unregistered vehicle without plates and driving after revocation. He was released the same day.

Humphrey’s criminal record dates back to 2008 and includes four convictions for driving after suspension, and a gross-misdemeanor driving while intoxicated conviction in 2012 in Ramsey County. In 2019, he was convicted of driving after revocation and driving without insurance in Washington County. Humphrey could not be reached for comment on Friday.