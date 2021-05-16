LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A Cottage Grove man is accused of shooting at another motorist as they drove along Interstate 35 in Lakeville on Tuesday.

Joshua Taylor Keenan, 26, was charged Thursday, May 13, with felony second-degree assault (dangerous weapon) for allegedly pointing a Glock 9-mm handgun through his open passenger-side window and firing a round on northbound I-35 near Dakota County Road 10. No one was struck.

A criminal complaint does not state a possible motive, only that the motorist saw Keenan pass him in his Volkswagen Jetta, fall behind and then drive on a grassy median to pass a line of cars. Once the two were side-by-side, Keenan pointed the gun at the motorist and fired, the complaint alleges.

The motorist “heard a loud shot and drove at about 85 mph in order to get away from the Jetta,” the complaint states.

Eagan police and the Minnesota State Patrol made a felony traffic stop and found a loaded gun in a bag on Keenan’s front seat and a fully loaded gun in the glove box, according to the complaint. Extra magazines were also by the guns.

Keenan was arrested, booked into Dakota County jail and released the same day after posting $5,000 cash bail with no conditions. He is due back in court Aug. 18.