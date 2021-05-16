MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police responded to a string of shootings, a stabbing, car racing and fights overnight — including one incident involving a girl jumping on a trampoline who was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

The shooting involving the child on the trampoline occurred when a red, four-door Ford vehicle drove southward down an alley about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North, according to police. Someone in the vehicle shot at a house, and the girl was shot in the head as she played with other kids. No other injuries were reported.

Officers drove the girl to the hospital after hearing estimates on what time an ambulance might arrive. The victim was in critical condition, police spokesman John Elder said in a media briefing on Sunday morning.

Elder detailed other overnight incidents:

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman was shot on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South in what may have involved domestic violence. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

About 12:50 a.m. Sunday, two men and a woman were shot on the 1700 block of East Lake Street. They were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

About 2:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing and fights at Hennepin Avenue and Fifth Street North. They broke up the fighting and found two people with serious head injuries.

A crowd gathered and additional fights broke out, with violence “aimed at the police.” Someone in the crowd sprayed mace or a chemical irritant at officers and hit several of them. Additional officers came to help and order was restored. One officer was taken to the hospital with a head wound. Five people were cited or booked on various charges.

About 1 a.m., several vehicles began racing near Lagoon and Hennepin Avenues, “causing damage to the roadways and endangering” bystanders. When officers arrived, a crowd gathered and attacked the police, throwing rocks and other items. Two officers sought treatment at a hospital.

About 3:26 a.m., police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground covered in blood at Girard Avenue and Lowry Avenue North. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His injuries were reported to be not life-threatening.