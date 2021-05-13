BEMIDJI -- Local law enforcement is searching for two people, who are possibly armed, after gunshots were reported and a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, Bemidji Police officers and Beltrami County deputies responded to the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northwest on a report of witnesses hearing several gunshots, as well as seeing a white vehicle crashing into and breaking down a power pole.

The witnesses said that two males, one wearing a red shirt and the other wearing black clothing fled the area southbound and carrying a handgun, the release said.

As officers and deputies arrived on the scene, witnesses informed police that the two males who fled the area ran southbound and may have gotten into a silver Nissan with dark tinted windows and black rims. These males were further described as one wearing a red sweatshirt with red sweatpants and the other wearing all black clothing, the release continued.

Officers located bullet holes in nearby buildings and in a vehicle and no injuries have been reported. It appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public, the release said.

"As officers and detectives continue to work this very active case we ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement immediately," Mastin said in the release. "Do not approach the individuals as they may be armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersmn.org or calling (800) 222-8477.