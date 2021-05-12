MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge has ruled that aggravating factors were involved in the death of George Floy d, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin .

Chauvin — the white former officer convicted in Minnesota state court of murdering Floyd, a Black man, in 2020 — is scheduled to be sentenced on multiple murder and manslaughter convictions on June 25.

In a six-page ruling dated Tuesday, District Court Judge Peter Cahill found that prosecutors had proven Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority, treated Floyd with particular cruelty, committed the crime as a group and did so with children present, all aggravating factors.

"The slow death of George Floyd occurring over approximately six minutes of his positional asphyxia was particularly cruel in that Mr. Floyd was begging for his life and obviously terrified by the knowledge that he was likely to die but during which the defendant objectively remained indifferent to Mr. Floyd's pleas," Cahill wrote.

A jury convicted Chauvin, 45, of second and third degree murder and manslaughter on April 20 after hearing three weeks of testimony in a highly publicized trial.

Three other former officers have been charged in Floyd's death on May 25 and are set to go on trial this summer.