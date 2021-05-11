BEMIDJI -- A level three predatory sex offender will be released in Bemidji on May 17, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department

Chris Allen Sours, 57, of Cass Lake, will reside on the 600 block of Fourth Street Northwest in Bemidji. He has a history of sexual contact, which included touching, with two known female children. Sours used his established relationship of trust to exploit unmonitored access, using manipulation and threats in his attempt to maintain control, the release said.

According to a 2011 Pioneer report, Sours has prior convictions for misdemeanor domestic violence in 1996, 1997 and 2001 in Michigan; domestic battery in 2001 in Florida; and second-degree child abuse, which resulted in the death of the child in 2006 in Michigan.

Sours is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall, 144-pound white male with brown hair and green eyes.

There are three levels of offenders based on the individual's risk to re-offend. Level one carries a lower risk to the public, level two is moderate and three is higher. Level three sex offenders are the most likely to re-offend.

Sours is not wanted by police and has served his sentence. Police are releasing his information in accordance with state statute.

“This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness,” the release said. “Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”