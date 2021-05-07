ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are responding to an active hostage situation at a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud.

Just after 5 p.m., St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering said the situation remains an active incident.

"There are an undisclosed number of bank employees being held hostage inside," Ellering said. "There are no reports of injuries. The SCPD and FBI are working together on this incident and are working with SWAT resources on scene."

After an inquiry from the St. Cloud Times, a bank spokesperson confirmed that there is a hostage situation at Wells Fargo's St. Cloud South branch.

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo's St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South," said Staci Schiller, Wells Fargo spokesperson. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."

About 1:48 p.m., police were sent to a report of a possible robbery in progress at Wells Fargo Bank at 200-33rd Ave. S in St. Cloud, according to Ellering.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation and people are being asked to avoid the area.

A portion of 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud is closed as police investigate an incident at a Wells Fargo bank.

Times journalists on the scene report the presence of squad cars from St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids police, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and armored vehicles.

---

