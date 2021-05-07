ST. CLOUD, Minn. — After almost eight hours negotiating with a suspect holding hostages inside a Wells Fargo bank in St. Cloud, a man was led away in handcuffs late Thursday night, May 6.

The St. Cloud Times reported on Twitter a total of five hostages were released over the course of several hours and all appeared to be safe. An 11:30 p.m. police news conference was expected to reveal more information about the incident.

Just after 5 p.m., St. Cloud Police Lt. Lori Ellering told the Times the situation was active.

"There are an undisclosed number of bank employees being held hostage inside," Ellering said. "There are no reports of injuries. The SCPD and FBI are working together on this incident and are working with SWAT resources on scene."

After an inquiry from the St. Cloud Times, a bank spokesperson confirmed that there was a hostage situation at Wells Fargo's St. Cloud South branch.

"We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo's St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South," said Staci Schiller, Wells Fargo spokesperson. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority."

About 1:48 p.m., police were sent to a report of a possible robbery in progress at Wells Fargo Bank at 200-33rd Ave. S in St. Cloud, according to Ellering.

The FBI was assisting with the investigation and people were being asked to avoid the area.

A portion of 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud was closed as police investigated.

