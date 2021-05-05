WALKER, Minn. – A 1-year-old girl died Sunday, May 2, after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a residence just south of Walker.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called at 4:55 p.m. to the hit-and-run fatal crash on Breezy Point Circle in rural Walker. Deputies arrived and immediately began first aid and lifesaving efforts. The toddler was taken to a nearby landing zone where lifesaving efforts were continued but were not successful, the sheriff’s office reported. The child was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that hit the 1-year-old left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but returned to the area. Deputies made contact with the driver — a 28-year-old Walker man — who was taken into custody near the scene and transported to the Cass County Detention Center, where he is awaiting the filing of formal charges.

The Star Tribune reported the Walker man in custody was driving while his license was revoked, was cited March 12 for careless driving in Bemidji and jailed March 25. The Star Tribune also reported the man was convicted and sentenced to 45 days in jail by Beltrami District Judge John Melbye, who stayed 27 days of the term, allowing the man to be released on April 13 rather than on May 9.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.