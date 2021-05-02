LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A Burnsville woman who had it out for her fiance’s dog stabbed the Labrador retriever to death near a walking trail in Lakeville, according to a criminal charge filed this week in Dakota County District Court.

Barbara Ann Crosby, 46, has been charged with mistreatment of an animal — a felony that carries up to two years in jail. She was charged by summons and has yet to be booked into Dakota County jail.

Police discovered the dog dead with stab wounds around noon March 27. It was attached to a leash that was tied to a tree.

Several pieces of Crosby’s clothing were found near the dog and testing at the Hennepin County Crime Lab revealed one was stained with blood that was not human.

Crosby had marks on her that appeared to be consistent with scratches from a dog, charges say.

A necropsy by the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory showed the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the neck and aspiration of blood into the lungs.

Authorities also suspect Crosby injected the dog with drugs. A needle injection point on the dog’s neck had a white substance around it and testing by the Minnesota Department of Health showed it was a mix of the opioid medication tramadol and diazepam, a benzodiazepine drug commonly used to treat anxiety.

Crosby’s fiancé told police she was sleeping when he left his house around 7 a.m. March 27 and that the dog was also there. Crosby left a note saying she was taking the dog for a walk, he said.

According to the criminal complaint, sources told police that Crosby had made it well known that she did not like the dog and would push him away and call him bad names.

After the dog was killed, Crosby told one of her fiance’s relatives she had wished before that the dog would die in his sleep or “disappear,” the complaint states.

Police also learned that Crosby had a prescription for tramadol, one of the drugs found on the dog.

Crosby did not return a call for comment Thursday, and court records do not list an attorney to comment on her behalf. She is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on the charge May 11.