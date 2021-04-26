PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police confirmed Monday morning that they are on the scene of reported gunfire at Plymouth Middle School, while the district confirmed that 'All students are safe.'

The Spanish Immersion school for sixth- through eight-grade students is part of the Robbinsdale School District and is located just west of Highway 169 at North 10011 36th Avenue.

A police staff member said many department personnel are at the scene and unable to provide any details at this time.

The School District said in a statement that "we are aware of a serious incident at Plymouth Middle School this morning. All students are safe, however, the school remains in lockdown."

District spokeswoman Toya Stewart Downey said she will be briefing news media soon outside the school, and in the meantime, "we are still in fact-gathering mode."

The district directed families wishing to pick up students to go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School for reunification. But until then, the students have not been released as of 10:10 a.m., Steward Downey said.

"Please do not call the school at this time," the district statement advised.

Plymouth, Minn., is about 15 miles west of downtown Minneaplis and has a population of about 78,000.

