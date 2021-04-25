ST. PAUL — Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old man with attempted murder this week, saying he shot at a St. Paul police officer two days after a Brooklyn Center officer fatally shot Daunte Wright.

The sergeant, who wasn’t injured, was working, though he was not in uniform and he was in an unmarked police vehicle.

Jamoni Raekwon Blackstone, of North St. Paul, later told police that Wright, 20, was his “little cousin,” according to the criminal complaint. It wasn’t known whether Blackstone and Wright were related.

Now-former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter fatally shot Wright during a Brooklyn Center traffic stop on April 11 and the Brooklyn Center police chief released body camera footage on April 12.

Soon after on April 12, a post on Blackstone’s Facebook page said, “after that video I’m” going to “start shooting,” the complaint said.

Wright was the father of a toddler. Another public post on Blackstone’s Facebook on April 12 said, “My baby cousin” is going to “grow up without his dad … somebody gotta answer for my lil cousin pain” and a third post said, “I Hate The Police.”

After police arrested Blackstone and he gave an investigator different accounts, he said he had shot at the vehicle, but he didn’t know the man was a police officer, according to the complaint.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said the incident “shook the entire department to the core.”

“Words can’t describe how thankful I am that the sergeant wasn’t injured our killed,” he said in a statement. “… It is a stark reminder of the very real dangers St. Paul’s guardians face while they’re working to keep the city safe. It also throws into sharp relief the importance of the absolute commitment our officers have to taking illegally possessed guns off the streets, which is something the sergeant has dedicated his career to doing.”

The complaint gave the following information:

On April 13, the sergeant was “tasked with monitoring retail areas for potential looting or burglaries that might result” from Wright’s shooting in Brooklyn Center, the complaint said. Early April 12, police said people smashed windows or doors at seven St. Paul businesses and stole merchandise from a couple of them.

The sergeant stopped on Hoyt Avenue and Barclay Street about 10:30 p.m. He noted a car behind him and saw it back into a driveway, so he thought the driver reached their destination and stopped paying attention to it.

The sergeant was updating an app on his phone, which he’d been instructed to do, when he heard six loud gunshots. Bullets struck the police vehicle, “broken glass flew around inside its cab” and the sergeant “realized he had been ambushed so he quickly drove out of the area,” according to the complaint.

Officers found eight spent 10 mm shell casings in the driveway and surveillance video from the area showed a Chevrolet Malibu.

Police located the Malibu on April 16, which had been rented by Blackstone’s fiancée. She had bought a 10 mm handgun at a sporting goods store in January and, during a search warrant, police discovered a 10 mm gun in their apartment.

Blackstone told police someone in another vehicle was looking at him in the rearview mirror and he saw the window coming down.

“Blackstone said he thought the other vehicle was going to get on them and he was going to defend himself,” the complaint said.

Blackstone’s attorney could not be reached for comment Friday, April 23. He has prior convictions for second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.