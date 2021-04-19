Officers responded shortly after 11:35 p.m. Saturday to reports of an assault outside Herbie’s on the Park, where they found a 48-year-old man lying on the pavement, suffering from an apparent head injury, according to a news release issued by the St. Paul Police Department.

The man was in critical condition when he was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died of his injuries Sunday about 3 p.m., the news release said. His identity and cause of death will be released by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office.

Witnesses told police the man fell and hit his head during a fight outside the bar. Investigators have identified another man involved in the incident, who left the scene Saturday night, but no arrests have been made, the news release said. The investigation is ongoing.