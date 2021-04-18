BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported Sunday afternoon, April 18, that it is responding to a police shooting in Burnsville.

The incident happened on State Highway 13 at the interchange with Interstate 35W; MnDOT reported that Highway 13 is closed in that area.

The BCA did not immediately confirm any other details about the shooting, including who was shot and their condition, and what led up to the gunfire.

The incident comes a week after a now-former police officer in Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Authorities have said the officer intended to use a Taser but fired her gun at Wright.

And it comes as closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Chauvin is on trial in last May's death of George Floyd.