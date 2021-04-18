BURNSVILLE, Minn. —A man is dead after being shot by police in Burnsville on Sunday afternoon, April 18, with authorities saying the man repeatedly fired a gun at officers before police returned fire.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was sending personnel to the scene along State Highway 13 at the interchange with Interstate 35W.

Burnsville police said the person who died is believed to be a white man in his 20s, and said he was a suspect in a carjacking.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera footage shared by KARE 11 showed the man jumping from a moving car, then appearing to point a gun at a vehicle on Highway 13, apparently just before being shot by police. The footage does not show the shooting that happened just before 3 p.m.

According to a news release from Burnsville police, "officers first encountered the suspect driving a vehicle with stolen plates, which the suspect crashed. A short time later, police were notified the same male was involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint."

Officers pursued the carjacked car, and police said the man "allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to fire at officers. Multiple officers returned fire."

The man later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said officers were wearing body cameras. No officers were injured, and those involved in the shooting have been placed on standard administrative leave.

Highway 13 was closed in both directions as authorities investigated the shooting.

The incident comes a week after a now-former police officer in Brooklyn Center fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Authorities have said the officer intended to use a Taser but fired her gun at Wright.

And it comes as closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. Chauvin is on trial for last May's killing of George Floyd.