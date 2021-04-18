MINNEAPOLIS — A neighborhood security team made up of Minnesota National Guard members and Minneapolis Police Department officers were the target of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, April 18, in North Minneapolis.

About 4:19 a.m. near Penn Avenue and Broadway Avenue, occupants of a light-colored SUV fired shots at the security team, according to a press release from Operation Safety Net.

A National Guard member suffered minor injures from glass that shattered during the shooting and was treated at a local hospital. Other National Guard members suffered superficial injuries, the press release said.

It was not clear whether the security team were in a vehicle or on foot at the time, and no additional information was available Sunday.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard adjutant general. “This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

Operation Safety Net is a joint effort among the Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Minnesota and other jurisdictions.

The Minnesota National Guard was activated as part of the effort to protect people, freedom of speech and property during the Derek Chauvin trial as well as the aftermath of the police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.