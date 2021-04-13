CROOKSTON, Minn. – Pope Francis has asked for and accepted the resignation of Minnesota Bishop Michael Hoeppner, the Diocese of Crookston confirmed in a statement Tuesday morning, April 13.

Hoeppner's resignation follows an extensive investigation into reports that the Diocese covered up reports of sexual abuse by members of the clergy. The investigation, which began in 2019, was the first time a U.S. bishop had been formally investigated under new rules implemented by the pope as the church aimed to standardize the protocol for investigating clergy sexual abuse.

Effective immediately, the pope has appointed the Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, to serve as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Crookston until a new bishop is designated.

Pates said he learned he would likely be stepping into the role about a month ago, but was unsure of the timeline of the investigation.

The Diocese of Crookston includes dozens of churches in Minnesota, including Moorhead, Warroad, Mahnomen and Bemidji.

Hoeppner was first accused of allowing sexual abuse to continue in a 2017 lawsuit filed in Polk County by Ron Vasek, who says he was sexually abused by Monsignor Roger Grundhaus while on a trip in 1971 when Vasek was 16. Later, in 2011, when Vasek tried to become a deacon and revealed his abuse, Hoeppner told him to stay quiet, which Vasek believed to be an act of blackmail, according to the lawsuit.

In July 2019, the Diocese of Crookston settled with the 15 victims for $5 million. Two months later, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced it would lead the investigation into the alleged coverup following Pope Francis' call for worldwide action.

Vasek said that when he learned of Hoeppner's resignation early Tuesday morning, the news was bittersweet.

"It's too bad that it had to happen, and it's too bad anytime that a bishop resigns because of wrongdoing. But, you know, they are human, and they're sinful men as all of us are," Vasek told Forum News Service. "But it's a good thing when the truth is revealed, because the truth always overcomes darkness. And that's what's been going on for many, many, many, many years."

Vasek is hopeful that now that justice has been done in his case, it will empower other survivors to come forward.

"I think there's still a lot of healing that needs to happen," he said.

In addition to Vasek's claim, Hoeppner's decision to allow a priest to continue to practice after admitting to sexually abusing a child also was probed.

According to documents released as part of the settlement, Rev. Joseph Richards told a former bishop in 1993 that he had once sexually abused another child when Richards was a teen and had fantasies, while a priest, involving minors. Following the admission, he took a nine-month leave of absence before returning to his ministry duties. He has been a priest at St. Joseph's Church in Fertile, Minn., since 2012.

Hoeppner has publicly defended his decision to allow Richards to continue practicing, though the Diocese placed Richards on a list of clergy members accused of sexual abuse of a minor .

Pates arrived in Crookston Monday night, April 12. Although many of his duties will resemble that of the bishop, he is unable to appoint pastors, and clergy members who have been accused of sexual abuse will continue to be probed by a review committee, he said.

He estimates it will take six to eight months for a new bishop to be appointed.

“It's the conclusion of a process,” he said. “Meanwhile, life has been ongoing here, so you know it enables us when there is a situation like this, it is a distraction so now that's been resolved and so we carry on with our specific mission which is to make Jesus Christ our Lord in our times.”