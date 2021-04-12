ST. PAUL — The police officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday mistakenly fired her firearm, instead of her Taser, the suburb’s police chief said Monday.

In other words, Daunte Wright’s death was a mistake — “an accidental discharge,” according to statements made Monday, April 12, by Police Chief Tim Gannon, who played a portion of video recorded by the officer’s body camera at an afternoon news conference.

Wright appears to have been unarmed; Gannon said no gun was found in or near the vehicle that Wright was pulled over in.

The revelations come at an extraordinary moment for race relations in the Twin Cities. The region was already tense amid this week’s developments in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the white cop on trial for murder after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck — killing him, in the eyes of prosecutors, who are wrapping up their side of the case this week.

Wright’s shooting Sunday afternoon following a traffic stop soon prompted protests that turned into violence Sunday night, April 11, with Gannon saying concrete blocks and frozen soda cans were hurled at police officers while a number of businesses in Brooklyn Center were looted.

In the one-minute video, a different officer is attempting to handcuff Wright, when Wright appears to wrestle himself free and get back into the car he had been driving when pulled over.

A female’s voice is heard yelling “Taser! Taser! Taser!” as the video shows a handgun extended toward Wright. Gannon said officers are trained to yell “Taser” to alert nearby officers that the electrical stun gun is about to be fired.

“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said. “This appears to me, from what I viewed in the officer’s reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright.”

Gannon said officers carry their handguns on their dominant side and their Tasers on their weak side; a right-handed officer would carry their firearm on their right side. Gannon seem to be implying that the officer reached for the non-lethal Taser on the hip of her actual firearm. The video shows the firearm in her right hand.

Tasers are often — but not always — accented by a distinct color. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the one the officer was wearing is, but her body camera video shows a bright yellow Taser on the left hip of another officer.

“Our hearts are aching right now,” said Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott. “We are in pain right now and we recognize that this couldn’t have happened at a worse time. … We are all collectively devastated and we have been for over a year now by the killing of George Floyd, and that we continue to be distressed as we go through the Derek Chauvin trial.”

The officer is on administrative leave, Gannon said.

He did not release the name of the officer, saying only “she’s a very senior officer,” Gannon said. He declined to say whether he thought she should be fired, noting that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension leads investigations into officer-involved shootings.

Another city official said her name would be released upon consultation with the BCA. No BCA officials were at the news conference

Police body-worn camera footage played at today's news conference:

Warning: This video contains graphic images that might not be suitable for all viewers.

What the video shows

Here’s what the portion of the released video shows — from the viewpoint of the officer who ultimately shot Wright:

Two other officers approach a white Buick, one on either side and the video approaches the driver’s side of the car.

Wright steps out of the driver’s side, and an officer turns him around so Wright is facing the vehicle. He begins to handcuff Wright as the officer with the camera draws closer, and the officer wearing the camera appears to put her hand on Wright’s arm and removes a white slip of paper, perhaps an insurance card.

Suddenly, there’s a commotion, and Wright appears to break free and get back in the driver’s seat.

The officer wearing the camera points her gun at Wright as an apparently female voice can be heard yelling “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

The sound of the gunshot isn’t clear from the audio presented to the media, but according to Gannon’s description, this is when the officer shot Wright.

Wright appears to groan and the officer immediately reaches her off hand out towards him and yells “Holy sh–!” as she pulls back her firing hand. The car begins to drive off and she says,”I shot him.”

Those moments — from the beginning of the struggle to the moment she exclaims that she shot him — encompass 20 seconds.