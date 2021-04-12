BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Law enforcement clashed with demonstrators outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Sunday night, April 11, hours after one of its officers fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue, where officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and attempted to take the driver into custody, according to a news release issued by Brooklyn Center police.

Relatives near the scene identified the man who was killed as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Demonstrators who gathered outside the city’s police station after dark to protest the shooting were met by officers in riot gear.

Police began using tear gas and less-lethal projectiles to disperse a crowd shortly before 10 p.m.

Sporadic looting was reported elsewhere in the city, including the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center.

The unrest Sunday night unfolded during an already tense time in the Twin Cities, as the trial of Derek Chauvin enters its third week of testimony.

Chauvin is charged with murder in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police sparked several nights of looting and vandalism in the metro.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called Sunday afternoon’s shooting tragic, calling on demonstrators to remain peaceful and on law enforcement to avoid using force on peaceful protesters.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is monitoring the situation, adding that he and first lady Gwen Walz are praying for Wright’s family.

Brooklyn Center Community Schools posted a notice on its website that all district buildings will be closed Monday and students would receive instruction through distance learning.

“This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution following the officer-involved shooting that took place in Brooklyn Center earlier today and not knowing what will unfold overnight in our community,” the statement read.

Traffic stop ends in shooting

Brooklyn Center police say officers learned during the traffic stop Sunday that Wright had an outstanding warrant and tried to take him into custody.

An officer shot Wright after he got back into his vehicle, police said in their news release.

The vehicle then traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle. The pursuing officers and responding medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in Wright’s vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Brooklyn Center officers wear body cameras and police say they believe those cameras and dash cameras were activated.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Protesters first gathered about 5 p.m. near the scene of the crash at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North.

The crowd including Katie Wright, who told the press she was the mother of the man who was shot to death.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car, and they told him to get out of the car,” Wright said. “He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him. He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47. Nobody will tell us anything.”

“I asked them to please take my son off the ground,” she added. “He’s been there since 1:47 this afternoon.”

Protesters jumped on police vehicles and damaged them with what appeared to be bricks or pieces of concrete.

Footage from the scene shows a law enforcement officer shooting a demonstrator — who was holding what appeared to be a chunk of concrete — in the head with a less-lethal round at close range.

Police appeared to retreat from the area about 8 p.m. Wright could still be seen weeping at the scene of the crash.

A short time later, a crowd of demonstrators gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters and blocked traffic in front of the building.