BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Protesters and police in riot gear squared off Sunday night, April 11, in Brooklyn Center after officials say officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.

Brooklyn Center police stopped a car for a “traffic violation” in the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued by the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

When officers found the driver had an outstanding warrant, they attempted to take the man into custody outside the vehicle, the news release said.

“At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle. One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver. The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle. Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but the person died at the scene,” the press release said.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life-threatening during the crash and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

People in the other vehicle were not injured.

Brooklyn Center officers wear body cameras and police say they believe those cameras and dash cameras were activated.

People congregated at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Lee Avenue North to protest the shooting, which is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Several demonstrators jumped on police vehicles and attempted to throw bricks through the windows of the cars.

Footage from the scene shows a law enforcement officer shooting a demonstrator holding what appears to be a chunk of concrete with a less-lethal round at close range.

Katie Wright told media that she was the man’s mother. She said his name was Daunte Wright and he was 20 years old.

“All he did was have air fresheners in the car and they told him to get out of the car,” Wright said. “He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him. He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47. Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us. The BCA just says that they are investigating it. I asked them to please take my son off the ground. He’s been there since 1:47 this afternoon.”

Police appeared to retreat from the area about 8 p.m. Wright could still be seen weeping at the scene of the crash, while a smaller crowd of protesters remained nearby.