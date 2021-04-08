ST. PAUL — A self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “Boogaloo Bois,” who authorities said talked about his willingness to kill police and who did reconnaissance at the Minnesota Capitol ahead of a later planned armed action there, was charged Wednesday, April 7, with possessing a machine gun.

Michael Paul Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, was taken into custody Wednesday on federal criminal charges, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI began its investigation in November when a confidential informant told agents that Dahlager was talking about his willingness to “kill members of law enforcement.”

The FBI learned that Dahlager had a homemade firearm suppressor and a 3D-printed device to convert a semiautomatic weapon into a machine gun, according to the complaint.

In addition, Dahlager also possessed body armor, an AR-15-style assault rifle with a folding stock and loaded magazines. The complaint said Dahlager had told the informant that his home had portholes to make a stand if law enforcement confronted him.

The FBI’s investigation revealed that on Dec. 12, Dahlager attended a “Stop the Steal” rally of Donald Trump supporters at the Capitol in St. Paul to “conduct surveillance.” The complaint said he “scouted law enforcement numbers, over-watch positions for the Boogaloo Bois, quick reaction forces, and which streets were blocked by law enforcement.”

After the reconnaissance mission, which he filmed, Dahlager shared the video with the confidential informant.

The complaint states that Dahlager told the informant he was preparing to “defend” another rally at the Capitol on Jan. 17. That one followed the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s presidential election.

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the complaint. He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig.”

Eventually the plans for Jan. 17 were called off because of fears the group had been compromised by an informant.

On Jan. 10, the informant had asked Dahlager about obtaining a machine gun converter. On Feb. 3, Dahlager gave the informant two of the devices.

Dahlager’s next court appearance is Friday, April 9. His court-appointed attorney, Robert Richman, told the Associated Press in an email Wednesday evening that he had not yet met his client and knows nothing about the case.