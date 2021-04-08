ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 39-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Thursday morning, April 8, in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI identified the woman as 39-year-old Victoria C. White. She was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents on "charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the FBI announced.

Victoria C. White, 39, of Rochester, Minnesota was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/XQYLVSZc0Z — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) April 8, 2021

White is the second Minnesotan to be arrested in connection to the events of Jan. 6.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on March 19. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A judge set his bond at $25,000. He has been released on the condition that he promises to appear at his next court date.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.