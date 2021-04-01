Junior Gray Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violating emergency powers curfew, according to court documents filed Thursday, April 1, in Hennepin County District Court.

Smith was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation with a suspended 90-day jail sentence and court costs of $78. He was originally charged with felony riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Smith was arrested with two other people in the early morning hours of May 31 in the area of Pillsbury Avenue South and East Lake Street in Minneapolis. The area was under Gov. Tim Walz’s nighttime curfew order at the time.

He was a passenger in the front seat of a Mercedes with no license plates that was seen driving at high rates of speed in around instances of arson, structure fires and burglaries, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Police reported Smith had a loaded pistol in his waistband and a backpack containing a hammer and pepper spray.