FARGO — A Moorhead, Minn., man accused of trying to arrange via Craigslist for a young girl to have sex with him and taking explicit photos and videos while spying on a minor now faces federal prosecution.

James Duane Van Raden Jr., 47, appeared Wednesday, March 31, in North Dakota’s U.S. District Court in Fargo on one count of coercion and enticement.

A criminal complaint filed Monday, March 29, and unsealed Wednesday detailed how a West Fargo Police detective posted a Craigslist ad on Dec. 4, 2019, titled “daughter needs tutoring,” which was part of a proactive internet operation. Van Raden allegedly responded to the ad as “Iam Anonymous.”

According to the complaint:

The conversation continued on the social media messenger platform WhatsApp. Van Raden said he had many kinks, including ones that involved children and bestiality.

He transferred $200 electronically to the detective in early March 2020 in exchange for engaging in sexual activity with a 10-year-old girl, the complaint alleged.

Van Raden also told the detective he recorded and took pictures of a nude child in the bathroom through a hole in the door, according to the complaint.

He had faced 10 felony counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law in Cass County District Court, but those charges were dismissed Tuesday, March 30, so federal prosecutors could take over the case.

Van Raden remains in custody at the Cass County Jail.