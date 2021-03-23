PIERRE, S.D. — A Lakota activist who faced off with National Guard members on a road leading up to Mount Rushmore this summer the day former President Trump spoke is no longer staring down nearly two decades in prison after agreeing to enter a diversion program in Pennington County.

Nick Tilsen, of NDN Collective, announced on Monday, March 23 via his nonprofit's website that felony charges have been dropped against him stemming from a confrontation with law enforcement officers last July 3 during a protest over ownership of the Black Hills.

"The fact that the State is dropping these charges reveals that these were politically and racially motivated charges to begin with," Tilsen said in a statement. "How do I go from facing nearly 17 years in jail to all charges being dropped?"

Tilsen had been charged with two counts of simple assault of an officer and three misdemeanors.

In a phone call on Tuesday, March 23, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo pushed back on Tilsen's characterization of the agreement.

"It is not true that the case has been dismissed," said Vargo. "It is true that he asked to participate in our diversion program."

Vargo added that this was "the first time I've been accused of racism for allowing (someone) to participate in diversion."

If Tilsen successfully completes the diversion program, he will not face any punitive action from the country, said the state's attorney.

Tilsen has not responded to a request for comment from Forum News Service.

The dramatic amount of time Tilsen faced in prison for allegedly forcibly removing a shield from a South Dakota National Guards person drew attention to disparate incarceration rates for whites and Natives in South Dakota, where Indigenous residents represent less than 10% of the state's population but 33% of the state's inmates.

On the same day Trump delivered a speech at the Keystone, S.D. granite sculpture of four U.S. presidents, Indigenous protesters blocked a road leading to Rushmore demanding deeper recognition to the illegally annexation of the Black Hills.

In July, roughly 150 protesters — many tribal members with historical ties to the Black Hills — held signs lambasting "stolen land" and "honor the treaties" in the hours before Trump spoke before a campaign-style crowd.

The National Guard, dressed in riot gear, and sheriff's deputies from Pennington County used pepper spray and advanced upon the unlawful assembly on U.S. Highway 16A. Agents arrested over a dozen protesters, including Tilsen.

In 1868, the U.S. federal government signed the Fort Laramie Treaty that set aside the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reservation. However, upon discovery of gold, encroachment by the U.S. military and eventually white prospectors ensued upon the Hills.