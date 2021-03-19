BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Moorhead, Minn., man is facing federal charges that allege he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as congressmembers counted Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 31, appeared Friday, March 19, in U.S. District Court in Bemidji. He is charged in the District of Columbia's U.S. federal court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A criminal complaint and arrest warrant unsealed Friday revealed the FBI learned of Stotts' alleged involvement in the riots from a former classmate. Stotts allegedly posted photos that indicated he was at the riot, the documents said.

One photo appears to show him in the Capitol building wearing a tan jacket and hat while he took photos and pumped his fist in the air. The warrant showed a screenshot of a video Stotts allegedly took while walking around the rotunda as rioters invaded the Capitol.

Stotts allegedly published a Facebook post about him and protesters "scaling a wall as we broke into the U.S. Capital (sic) to strike fear into the sold out Congress," the federal documents said. He claimed, according to the documents, protesters were peaceful, but police were "aggressive and on the wrong side!" He then allegedly said they were pushed out but "it's far from over! 1776!"

“They call us terrorists, we are patriots," Stotts allegedly declared in another Facebook post. "Each one a George Washington! Most of them are Benedict Arnolds! Sold out to China and Satan!”

In another post, he allegedly said his and others' voices have gone unheard, that their lives have been slowly taken and freedoms have been attacked.

"They work for us and have no right telling us what we can and can’t do!" one post said. "I’m sick of it and so are the Patriots! With God on our side we will prevail!"

Stotts told FBI agents he traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally to support President Donald Trump, according to the complaint. He acknowledged climbing onto the balcony of the Capitol and entering the building, the complaint alleged.

Forum News Service found a Facebook page for "Jordan K Stotts" and was able to confirm several of those posts were published to that account. A message left for Stotts on Facebook was left unanswered, and attempts to reach him by phone were unsuccessful.

Bond for Stotts has been set at $25,000.

The riots resulted in Congress halting the count of Electoral College votes temporarily in an attempt to certify Joe Biden as the winner over Trump. Five people, including a police officer, died.

Dozens of protesters have been charged in connection to the riots.