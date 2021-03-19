CLOQUET, Minn. — A Cloquet man accused of causing a fatal car crash Sept. 24 near Saginaw, Minn., was under the influence of fentanyl, authorities said.

Tony Lee Northrup, 54, was charged with vehicular homicide this week in Sixth District Court in Duluth, according to a criminal complaint.

Two people who witnessed the car crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Brevator Township told law enforcement that Northrup was swerving across the two-way road. Northrup was traveling east when he swerved into the westbound lane and struck a minivan head-on around 8:49 p.m., according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Melissa Maria Kalinoski, 42, of Cromwell, Minn., died on the scene of the crash due to head injuries, the complaint said.

A preliminary breath test showed that Northrup's blood-alcohol content was 0.03%, which is below the illegal limit of 0.08%. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension performed a drug test later that night that discovered the presence of fentanyl and norfentanyl.

After the crash, he received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Luke's hospital in Duluth.

Northrup's first court appearance is scheduled for April 14.