RED WING, Minn. — The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in Red Wing on Wednesday, March 10. that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics, cash and two handguns.

Law enforcement arrested Angel Olszewski, 22, of Red Wing, and Christian Donno, 18, of Welch. Both are being held on fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charges. More charges against the men could be filed.

Seized were 454.45 grams of THC (marijuana), 81.58 grams of MDMA(ecstasy/molly), 4.96 grams of cocaine, 310.3 grams of mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash, and two handguns.

The Goodhue County Emergency Response Team and Red Wing Police Department assisted with execution of the search warrant.