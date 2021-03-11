William "Alex" Merino, 25, of Worthington, Minn., is charged with second-degree and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The second-degree offense carries a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine, and a mandatory minimum of 90 months in prison. However, if convicted, Merino will be sentenced based on criminal history.

Merino was implicated in a Sept. 7, 2020, incident in which someone broke in through a window of a local home and sexually assaulted a teenager. According to court documents, the victim fought off the assailant by biting him and sticking a stylus pen in his neck, and he fled the scene.

Later that month, it was reported that Merino had gone to Wyoming, so law enforcement issued a nationwide warrant before his arrest.

He is being held in Nobles County Jail.