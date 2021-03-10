BEMIDJI -- A juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Ridgeway apartments, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

Officers responded to gunshots inside the Ridgeway Court apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on March 9 and “secured the area surrounding the building and checked both floors, finding nothing,” a release said.

Shortly after a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound was brought to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center by a private party. The juvenile was eventually flown to a trauma center in Fargo, N.D., where he remains in critical condition, according to the release.

Officials said the juvenile was not able to provide a description of the suspect, but that there wasn’t a danger to the public.

“Bemidji Police Detectives continue to work with witnesses and property owners to identify any suspects in this case, anyone with additional information should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218) 333-9111,” the release said.