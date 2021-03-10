BAGLEY, Minn. — A former Many Point Boy Scout camp program director has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexual contact with a teenage staffer at the camp.

Neil Henry Dolan, 33, of rural Bagley was sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony third-degree charge of attempted criminal sexual conduct. Three felony charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, Dolan served as reservation program director at Many Point Scout Camp in Becker County in the summers of 2015, 2016 and 2018. It was a supervisory and leadership role at the Boy Scout camp.

At least once during each of those years, he sexually touched a teenage boy who was 17 in 2015, when Dolan was 27. Dolan at times was very aggressive, getting on top of the boy in bed, pinning him down, and on one occasion attempting to rape him, according to the criminal complaint.

The case was investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, because Dolan had been a Clearwater County deputy during that time period.

He was charged March 23, 2020, and was sentenced March 8 by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony to 24 months in prison at St. Cloud. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine and $150 in court fees from his prison earnings, if necessary, and must register as a predatory offender.